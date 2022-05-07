Alimera Sciences (ALIM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $13.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

ALIM stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $1,137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alimera Sciences stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.18% of Alimera Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alimera Sciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Alimera Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alimera Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

