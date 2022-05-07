Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $44.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.90 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share.

ALKT stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.44. 718,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,055. Alkami Technology has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $42.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.72. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average is $18.35.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,882,000 after purchasing an additional 947,999 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 473.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 402,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 167,978 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 85,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 215.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 67,940 shares in the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkami Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

