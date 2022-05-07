Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $44.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.90 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share.
ALKT stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.44. 718,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,055. Alkami Technology has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $42.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.72. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average is $18.35.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,882,000 after purchasing an additional 947,999 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 473.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 402,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 167,978 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 85,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 215.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 67,940 shares in the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alkami Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.
