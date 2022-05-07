Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.65 EPS

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($3.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.95) by ($1.65), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ ALLK traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 927,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,336. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.36. The firm has a market cap of $186.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.96. Allakos has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $11.73.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALLK shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Allakos from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.
Allakos Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.
