Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 3.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

AMOT opened at $24.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.53. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.38 million, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

AMOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 417.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

