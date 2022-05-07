Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ:AOSL traded down $6.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,563,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,096. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.62. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $69.99.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.03 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 60.82%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $88,192.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,023.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,913 shares of company stock worth $4,055,047. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 300.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 169,776 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $392,000. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.