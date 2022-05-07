Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) and Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Head to Head Comparison

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) and Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

27.9% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Milestone Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of Milestone Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Alpha Pro Tech has a beta of -1.11, meaning that its share price is 211% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Milestone Scientific has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Pro Tech and Milestone Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Pro Tech 9.84% 10.84% 9.94% Milestone Scientific -74.26% -39.61% -32.63%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alpha Pro Tech and Milestone Scientific’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Pro Tech $68.64 million 0.76 $6.76 million $0.50 8.00 Milestone Scientific $10.31 million 7.07 -$6.82 million ($0.10) -10.70

Alpha Pro Tech has higher revenue and earnings than Milestone Scientific. Milestone Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpha Pro Tech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and Milestone Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Pro Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Milestone Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Alpha Pro Tech beats Milestone Scientific on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply. The Disposable Protective Apparel segment provides shoe covers, bouffant caps, coveralls, frocks, lab coats, and gowns, hoods, as well as face masks and shields. The Building Supply segment offers construction weatherization products, such as housewrap and housewrap accessories, including window and door flashing, and seam tape, and synthetic roof underlayment, as well as other woven material. The company markets its products under the Alpha Pro Tech brand name, as well as under private labels. Its products are used primarily in cleanrooms; industrial safety manufacturing environments; health care facilities, such as hospitals, laboratories, and dental offices; building and re-roofing sites. The company distributes its products through a network of purchasing groups, distributors, and independent sales representatives, as well as through its sales and marketing force. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Milestone Scientific Inc. designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic. The company also offers CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances; and disposable injection handpiece for the tactile control during the injection. In addition, it provides CompuFlo Epidural, a computer controlled anesthesia system for use in various medical applications. Further, the company offers CompuMed for use in various medical procedures performed in plastic, hair restoration, and colorectal surgery, as well as podiatry, dermatology, orthopedics, and various other disciplines. Milestone Scientific Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.