Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) vs. FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR) Critical Contrast

FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR – Get Rating) and Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares FingerMotion and Alteryx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FingerMotion -24.38% -153.17% -62.80% Alteryx -42.51% -41.37% -11.32%

FingerMotion has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alteryx has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FingerMotion and Alteryx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FingerMotion $16.68 million 5.18 -$4.38 million ($0.14) -14.50 Alteryx $536.14 million 7.96 -$179.68 million ($3.63) -17.38

FingerMotion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alteryx. Alteryx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FingerMotion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of FingerMotion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Alteryx shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of FingerMotion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Alteryx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for FingerMotion and Alteryx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FingerMotion 0 0 0 0 N/A Alteryx 0 4 9 0 2.69

Alteryx has a consensus target price of $83.92, indicating a potential upside of 33.00%. Given Alteryx’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alteryx is more favorable than FingerMotion.

Summary

Alteryx beats FingerMotion on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

FingerMotion Company Profile (Get Rating)

FingerMotion, Inc., a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. The company offers telecommunication providers' products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and RCS platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure. It also operates Sapientus, a proprietary big data insights platform that deliver data-driven solutions and insights for businesses in the insurance, healthcare, and financial services industries. FingerMotion, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Alteryx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc. provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications. The company also offers Alteryx Gallery that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository; Alteryx Intelligence Suite, a hub for machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities for automated modeling, optical character recognition, and natural language processing; and Alteryx Community, which allow users to gain valuable insights in its platform. In addition, it provides technical support, instruction, and customer services. The company was formerly known as Alteryx, LLC and changed its name to Alteryx, Inc. in March 2011. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

