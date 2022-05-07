Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Price Target Cut to C$16.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ATRWF. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

OTCMKTS ATRWF traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $7.50. 11,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,146. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.49.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

