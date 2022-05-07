Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Given a C$16.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$16.00 target price on Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cormark lifted their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.71.

Get Altius Renewable Royalties alerts:

Altius Renewable Royalties has a twelve month low of C$7.80 and a twelve month high of C$14.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 20.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$257.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.97.

Altius Renewable Royalties ( TSE:ARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.99 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Altius Renewable Royalties will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altius Renewable Royalties (Get Rating)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.