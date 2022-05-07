Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ARR. Cormark boosted their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.75 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.71.
The firm has a market cap of C$257.98 million and a P/E ratio of -54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 20.91 and a current ratio of 20.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.82. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 1-year low of C$7.80 and a 1-year high of C$14.73.
About Altius Renewable Royalties (Get Rating)
Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.
See Also
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.