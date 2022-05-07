Alvopetro Energy (ALV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALVGet Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Alvopetro Energy to post earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALVGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$12.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.16 million.

Shares of Alvopetro Energy stock opened at C$5.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. Alvopetro Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.58 and a 12-month high of C$5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$183.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.84.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. As of December 31, 2021, it held interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

Earnings History for Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV)

