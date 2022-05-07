Alvopetro Energy (ALV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Alvopetro Energy to post earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$12.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.16 million.

Get Alvopetro Energy alerts:

Shares of Alvopetro Energy stock opened at C$5.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. Alvopetro Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.58 and a 12-month high of C$5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$183.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.84.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. As of December 31, 2021, it held interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.