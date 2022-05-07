Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Major Shareholder Milton C. Ault III Acquires 100,000 Shares

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $107,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Alzamend Neuro stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $33.55.

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alzamend Neuro, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Alzamend Neuro by 97.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 22,997 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the third quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 0.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. Its pipeline includes AL001, an ionic cocrystal technology delivering a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and AL002, a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's.

