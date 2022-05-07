Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Announces Earnings Results

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $94.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Amarin’s revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AMRN opened at $1.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.36 million, a P/E ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 2.08. Amarin has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46.

Get Amarin alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amarin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amarin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Amarin by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 78,236 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amarin by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. 35.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amarin (Get Rating)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.