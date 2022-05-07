American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.21 per share, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,026,619 shares in the company, valued at $71,357,254.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

American Assets Trust stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.84. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.27 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 2.43.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $1,505,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,848,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,164,000 after acquiring an additional 174,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet raised American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Assets Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

