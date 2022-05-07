American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AXL opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $795.64 million, a P/E ratio of 231.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $13.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,850,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $166,540,000 after purchasing an additional 428,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,476,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,766,000 after acquiring an additional 199,202 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,560,000 after acquiring an additional 126,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,203,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 23,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 327,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

About American Axle & Manufacturing (Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

