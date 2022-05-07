American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.50-11.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.20.

AFG stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.10. 304,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,881. American Financial Group has a twelve month low of $117.57 and a twelve month high of $152.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.92.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.84. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $8.56 dividend. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,281,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $862,642,000 after acquiring an additional 111,029 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,542,000 after acquiring an additional 54,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 38.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,068,000 after acquiring an additional 40,536 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1,245.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

