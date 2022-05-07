American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $37.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.22. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $35.89 and a 12 month high of $44.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.19%.

AMH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.28.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,057,000 after purchasing an additional 636,134 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

