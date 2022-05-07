American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

American Vanguard stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.74. The stock had a trading volume of 248,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,365. American Vanguard has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $24.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This is a positive change from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is 11.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,557,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,694,000 after purchasing an additional 167,711 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 751.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 121,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 107,405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 64,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Vanguard by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 949,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,579,000 after purchasing an additional 62,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in American Vanguard during the 4th quarter worth about $805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Vanguard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

