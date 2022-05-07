American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 6.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:AVD traded down $2.06 on Friday, hitting $20.74. The company had a trading volume of 248,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,365. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.84. American Vanguard has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $24.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.90%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 13,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

AVD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Vanguard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

