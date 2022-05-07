Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates temperature-controlled warehouses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Argentina and Canada. Americold Realty Trust is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

COLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.36.

Shares of NYSE:COLD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.23. 1,683,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,603. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $716.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.10 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. Americold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -733.33%.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $13,522,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 59,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,011,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,213,000 after buying an additional 77,905 shares during the last quarter.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

