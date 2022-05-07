Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.77.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $26.23. 1,683,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,603. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average of $29.26. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $716.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.10 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -733.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.36.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

