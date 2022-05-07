AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $153.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.57.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC stock traded up $3.82 on Friday, hitting $159.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,880,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,588. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $111.34 and a 1 year high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.30. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $3,426,420.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $1,664,255.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,747 shares of company stock worth $14,692,168 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,658,000 after buying an additional 338,819 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,966,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,387,000 after buying an additional 82,314 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,726,000 after purchasing an additional 113,699 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,960,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,492,000 after purchasing an additional 15,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.