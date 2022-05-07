Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.24. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $497.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

AMRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMRX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.40. 823,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,214. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

