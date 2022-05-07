Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling generic and proprietary injectable and inhalation products. The company products include Enoxaparin Sodium Injection; Amphadase; Cortrosyn for Injection; and prefilled disposable emergency syringes for crash cart use. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of AMPH stock traded down $1.39 on Friday, hitting $32.71. The company had a trading volume of 562,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,662. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.37.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $120.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.38 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $187,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $269,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,195 shares of company stock worth $1,108,582. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 314.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

