Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -($0.41-0.39) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.43). The company issued revenue guidance of $229-235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $232.04 million.Amplitude also updated its Q2 guidance to -($0.12-0.11) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.67.

Shares of AMPL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,227,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,359. Amplitude has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $87.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.02.

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amplitude will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 1,824,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $34,912,230.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick W. Grady bought 186,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.51 per share, with a total value of $3,819,310.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,563,748 shares of company stock valued at $49,947,941 in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at $771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

