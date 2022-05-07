Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -($0.12-0.11) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.12). The company issued revenue guidance of $54.5-55.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.14 million.Amplitude also updated its FY22 guidance to -($0.41-0.39) EPS.

Shares of AMPL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,359. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.02. Amplitude has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $87.98.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million. Amplitude’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amplitude currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.67.

In other news, Director Patrick W. Grady purchased 186,217 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,819,310.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $341,827.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,563,748 shares of company stock worth $49,947,941 in the last three months. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,255,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,997,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,368,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,052,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,837,000. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

