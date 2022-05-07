Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amryt Pharma had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 6.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Shares of AMYT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.39. 46,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,463. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Amryt Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $13.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMYT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the second quarter worth $135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,157 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amryt Pharma by 200.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 20,139 shares during the period. 56.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMYT has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Amryt Pharma from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Amryt Pharma from $40.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Amryt Pharma from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Amryt Pharma from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amryt Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amryt Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the rare cholesterol disorder.

