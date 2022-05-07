Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amryt Pharma had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

AMYT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.39. 46,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,463. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42. Amryt Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $13.45.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMYT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amryt Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,430,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 278.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 32,318 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,157 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 41.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the rare cholesterol disorder.

