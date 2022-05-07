Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amryt Pharma had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.
AMYT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.39. 46,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,463. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42. Amryt Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $13.45.
A number of brokerages recently commented on AMYT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amryt Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.
Amryt Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the rare cholesterol disorder.
