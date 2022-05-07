Analysts Anticipate Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to Announce $1.44 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) to report $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.50. Alaska Air Group posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 580%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $4.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $7.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alaska Air Group.
Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.17. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.51) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alaska Air Group stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.22. 1,576,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,872. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $72.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.06.
Alaska Air Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alaska Air Group (ALK)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alaska Air Group (ALK)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.