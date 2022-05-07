Analysts Anticipate Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to Announce $1.44 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) to report $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.50. Alaska Air Group posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 580%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $4.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $7.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.17. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.51) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.22. 1,576,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,872. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $72.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.06.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

