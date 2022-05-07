Analysts Anticipate Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANETGet Rating) will announce $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.94. Arista Networks posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANETGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.61.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $110.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $78.33 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.86.

In related news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $1,767,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $12,173,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 688,527 shares of company stock valued at $83,163,747 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Earnings History and Estimates for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

