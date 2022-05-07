Analysts Anticipate Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to Post $1.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) to announce $1.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.34. Big Lots reported earnings of $2.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $5.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on BIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.07 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day moving average is $40.75. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $73.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $147,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $46,007.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $349,918 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at $30,615,139,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Big Lots by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after buying an additional 341,116 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at $13,752,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at $11,993,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at $8,471,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

