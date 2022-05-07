Analysts Anticipate Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.09. Chico’s FAS posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $496.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

CHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.58.

In other Chico’s FAS news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHS. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1,432.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 702,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 656,663 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter worth $587,000. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,555,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 412,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHS stock opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Chico’s FAS has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09. The stock has a market cap of $622.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

