Analysts Anticipate Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Conn’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.17. Conn’s reported earnings of $1.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 88.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.44 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

CONN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Conn’s in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conn’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conn’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Conn’s stock opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $367.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.30. Conn’s has a one year low of $14.54 and a one year high of $31.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Conn’s during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Conn’s during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Conn’s during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Conn’s by 72.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

