Analysts Anticipate CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CURO Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. CURO Group reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CURO Group.

Get CURO Group alerts:

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. CURO Group had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE:CURO opened at $9.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.56. CURO Group has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $20.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.14, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURO. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of CURO Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CURO Group by 134.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CURO Group by 31.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CURO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CURO Group by 377.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

About CURO Group (Get Rating)

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CURO Group (CURO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.