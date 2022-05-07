Analysts Anticipate Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) to Post -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) will post ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cyxtera Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.19). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cyxtera Technologies.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $178.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.71 million. Cyxtera Technologies’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CYXT. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cyxtera Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $4,625,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $3,540,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $4,625,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYXT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,359. Cyxtera Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.43.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

