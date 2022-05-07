Analysts Anticipate Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.86 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) will report $2.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Entergy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.88 billion and the lowest is $2.85 billion. Entergy reported sales of $2.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Entergy will report full-year sales of $11.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.61 billion to $11.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.98 billion to $11.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Entergy.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.02). Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.00.

In other news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $283,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $30,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,643.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,575 shares of company stock worth $25,391,762. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,911,147,000 after buying an additional 1,143,571 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Entergy by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,989,000 after buying an additional 1,758,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Entergy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,213,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,263,219,000 after buying an additional 84,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Entergy by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,152,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,986,000 after buying an additional 1,343,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Entergy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,558,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,762,000 after buying an additional 27,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

ETR opened at $119.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.36. Entergy has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 77.10%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

