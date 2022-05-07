Analysts Anticipate FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Brokerages expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. FS Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 25.20%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FSBW. StockNews.com cut FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

In other news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $117,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSBW. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $807,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 98.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,205,000 after buying an additional 217,505 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,558,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 213,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,611,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,864,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

FSBW opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. FS Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.81 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average of $32.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

