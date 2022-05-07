Analysts Anticipate Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Heritage Commerce posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 29.69%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HTBK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 3,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $40,729.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.22. 198,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.76. Heritage Commerce has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $12.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.41%.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

