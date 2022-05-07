Analysts Anticipate Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $719.93 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) will post sales of $719.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Masonite International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $724.70 million and the lowest is $716.29 million. Masonite International posted sales of $662.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year sales of $2.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Masonite International.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.92. Masonite International had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.80 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Masonite International by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

DOOR opened at $85.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.24. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $72.86 and a 12-month high of $131.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.71.

About Masonite International (Get Rating)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masonite International (DOOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.