Analysts Anticipate Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Minim’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). Minim posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Minim will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.05) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Minim.

Get Minim alerts:

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Minim had a negative return on equity of 39.60% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Minim in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Minim during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Minim during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Minim by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Minim during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

MINM stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18. Minim has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.25.

About Minim (Get Rating)

Minim, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and supports an Internet of Things security platform in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, and other local area network products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minim (MINM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Minim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.