Analysts Anticipate Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to Announce $2.76 EPS

Equities analysts expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) to report $2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.85 and the lowest is $2.72. Oxford Industries reported earnings of $1.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year earnings of $9.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.96 to $9.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.18 to $9.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $299.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.07 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OXM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at about $397,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 619.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at $911,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $975,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OXM opened at $85.05 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

