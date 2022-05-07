Analysts Anticipate Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Solid Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Solid Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.71% and a negative net margin of 660.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

SLDB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.92.

In related news, COO Joel Solomon Zev Schneider sold 30,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $33,554.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 53,632 shares of company stock valued at $59,004 over the last 90 days. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,253,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,514 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 164,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 63,851 shares in the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.

