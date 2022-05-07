Analysts Anticipate SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to Post $1.22 EPS

Analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. SS&C Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SS&C Technologies.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Sunriver Management LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 882,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,219,000 after purchasing an additional 74,642 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 30.3% in the third quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 335,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after purchasing an additional 78,186 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at $11,173,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 18.9% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,541,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,977,000 after acquiring an additional 244,854 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 12.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSNC stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $62.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,073,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,832. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.96 and a 200 day moving average of $76.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $61.88 and a 12-month high of $84.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SS&C Technologies (SSNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.