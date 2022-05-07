Analysts Anticipate Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sterling Check’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.23. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Check will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sterling Check.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sterling Check from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Check from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sterling Check from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Sterling Check from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sterling Check presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

Shares of Sterling Check stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.65. 380,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average is $22.76. Sterling Check has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $28.99.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STER. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth $1,556,386,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth $40,209,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 4th quarter worth $25,656,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth $28,167,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth $23,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

