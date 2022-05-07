Analysts Anticipate Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) to report $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the lowest is $1.38. Verisk Analytics posted earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Verisk Analytics.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.80.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,034. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.43 and a 200-day moving average of $208.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $167.37 and a 12-month high of $231.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.06%.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total value of $98,358.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,073,104.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,496 in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 15,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 16,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verisk Analytics (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.