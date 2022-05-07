Analysts Expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.80. Acadia Healthcare reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Acadia Healthcare.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $616.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACHC. Mizuho upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.45. The stock had a trading volume of 638,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,206. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $50.07 and a 52-week high of $76.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.07.

About Acadia Healthcare (Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.