Analysts Expect Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) to Post -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) will post ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Charah Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.17). Charah Solutions posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charah Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.05). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Charah Solutions.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $93.43 million during the quarter. Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 56.75% and a negative net margin of 1.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charah Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of CHRA stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36. The firm has a market cap of $132.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.39. Charah Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $6.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 18,825 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 1,157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 40,117 shares during the period.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

