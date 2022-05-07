Analysts Expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.19 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) will announce $2.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12 billion. Dover posted sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year sales of $8.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.61 billion to $8.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $9.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOV. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.08.

Shares of DOV opened at $133.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.72. Dover has a 52 week low of $131.03 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOV. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Dover by 308.2% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 10,679 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,733,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dover by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Dover by 20.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 75,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after buying an additional 12,635 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

