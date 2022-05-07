Analysts Expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Brokerages expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) to announce $1.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Immatics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.07 and the lowest is $1.65. Immatics posted earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 553.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to $0.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($1.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($2.24). Immatics had a negative net margin of 260.05% and a negative return on equity of 154.19%. The business had revenue of $17.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.78 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMTX. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Immatics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Immatics by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Immatics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Immatics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Immatics by 161.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Immatics by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMTX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.47. 98,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12. Immatics has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

