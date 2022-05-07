Analysts Expect Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) to Announce $1.16 EPS

Brokerages expect that Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21. Molson Coors Beverage posted earnings of $1.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

NYSE:TAP opened at $53.14 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $61.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,003,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,439,000 after buying an additional 719,698 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,583,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,868,000 after purchasing an additional 236,326 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,587,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,678,000 after purchasing an additional 652,709 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,322,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,033,000 after purchasing an additional 70,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,672,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,549,000 after purchasing an additional 167,200 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

